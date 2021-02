A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

The 48-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 12:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Street when gunfire rang out, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

