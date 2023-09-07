Man shot in ankle during robbery in West Elsdon

Two gunmen robbed a man before shooting him in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say a 44-year-old man was found shot in the ankle in the 5400 block of South Lawndale Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told officers that he parked his car and got out, that's when two male offenders armed with handguns robbed him.

One of the offenders demanded his wallet before they shot him and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.