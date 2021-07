A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night on the Near West Side.

The 52-year-old man was in the 500 block of West Madison Avnue around 11:22 p.m. when he was shot in the torso, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 52-year-old told police he believed the attackers were attempting to rob him.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.