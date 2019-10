article

A 21-year-old man was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 5:22 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to him, four people got out, flashed handguns and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left buttocks and thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.