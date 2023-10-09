Man shot in back while inside vehicle in Little Village

A man was shot in the back while inside his vehicle in Little Village early Monday morning,

At about 5:14 a.m., a 24-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue when an unknown vehicle stopped near the victim and an offender began to fire shots in his direction, police said.

The victim was struck to the back and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.