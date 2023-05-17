Man shot in both legs at McHenry apartment complex: police

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at a McHenry apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Fawn Ridge apartments in the 1900 block of North Orleans Street around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Police say the victim was found with gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

No additional information is available at this time as the shooting remains under investigation.

The McHenry Police Department says they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599.