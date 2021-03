A man was shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 31, was standing near an alley about 4:30 p.m. when someone in a black vehicle fired shots at him in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in both legs and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

