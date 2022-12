A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago.

At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said.

An unknown offender from the vehicle fired shots in the direction of the victim.

The victim was shot in his legs and was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.