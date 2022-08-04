Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police

A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect then stole property from the victim and fled the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.