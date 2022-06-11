Man shot in chest along lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

A 20-year-old man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

At about 1:32 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront when he heard shots, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. They applied a chest seal to his injury, police said.

He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No one is currently in custody.