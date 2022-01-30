Man shot in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood after arguing with someone in an alley

A man was shot in an alley in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday.

The shooting happened in an alley near Clark and Division around 4:30 p.m. That's an area where three Chicago neighborhoods meet: Gold Coast, Near North Side and Old Town.

The 32-year-old man got into an argument with an "unknown offender" and that person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said the victim was shot in the lower back. He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

