Man shot in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood while trying to purchase used vehicle

A 46-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Friday while attempting to purchase a used vehicle.

The shooting occurred in the 9900 block of South Halsted.

According to police, the victim was attempting to purchase a vehicle at about 5:15 p.m. when an offender produced a handgun, announced a robbery and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody.