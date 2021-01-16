Man shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man was critically wounded early Saturday in a shooting in East Garfield Park.
He was sitting in the passenger seat of a car about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a gray-colored Nissan approached and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The Nissan left westbound on Washington Boulevard, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.