Man shot in Elgin

Elgin police said a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on the 500 block of East Chicago Street around 12:25 a.m.

Officers found a man with injuries who was taken to a hospital.

Police said the incident is "isolated with no threat to the community." There are "individuals in custody," police said.

If you have information, Elgin police would like to talk with you. You can call 847-289-2600, or text a tip to 847411 by including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.