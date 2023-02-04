Man shot in Gresham home after bullet broke through window

A 39-year-old man was hit by gunfire inside a home in Gresham Friday night.

Police say, just after 11:30 p.m., a bullet from outside shattered the window of a residence in the 7900 block of South May Street and hit the victim in the neck.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.