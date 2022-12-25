Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition and the offender fled the scene on foot.

There is no one in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.