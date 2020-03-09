Man shot in head in Lawndale drives to Stroger Hospital

A 28-year-old man who was shot in Lawndale on the West Side drove himself to a hospital Sunday.

He arrived at Stroger Hospital shortly after midnight with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was listed in serious condition.

He was initially unable to tell investigators where the shooting happened, but detectives have since determined he was shot while driving in the 600 block of North Sacramento Boulevard, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.