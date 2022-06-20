Man shot in head in Roseland drive-by, 1 other also wounded: police

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:45 p.m., police say the two victims were standing outside a Roseland home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark colored blue car drove by.

An occupant inside the vehicle fired shots, striking both victims, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

An 18-year-old was struck in the left thigh and taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The other man, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Nobody is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.