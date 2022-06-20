Man shot in head, killed on Chicago's West Side: police

A 44-year-old man died Monday afternoon after being shot in the head on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:15 p.m., police say the victim was in an alley in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect fled after the shooting.

Nobody is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.