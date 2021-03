A man in his 20s was shot Monday afternoon in Fifth City on the West Side.

The man was sleeping in his vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and brought himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.