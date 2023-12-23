Migrant dies from injuries after being shot outside Gage Park facility: officials

Update (7 p.m., Saturday):

A migrant has died from his injuries after being shot in front of the facility in Gage Park, according to city officials.

The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was not staying at the Gage Park facility but was the "intended target" of the shooting, Ald. Raymond Lopez said on social media.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At last check, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Original:

A shooting in front of the migrant facility in Gage Park has left a man in critical condition, according to police.

The incident happened at 12:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of W. 55th Street.

A 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle, pulled a gun and shot him in the head, police say.

Ald. Raymond Lopez confirmed on social media that the shooting happened in front of the migrant facility.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and at last check, is still in critical condition.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.