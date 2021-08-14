Man shot in Marquette Park during attempted robbery after refusing to hand over personal items: police

A 42-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Marquette Park Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of West Marquette.

The victim was walking through the park when he was approached by a male suspect just before 11 p.m.

The suspect produced a handgun and told the victim to turn over everything in his pockets.

The victim refused and reached for the gun, police said.

The suspect then fired shots and fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the hand and is in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as detectives continue to investigate.