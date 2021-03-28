Man shot in Roseland attempted robbery

A 48-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery early Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was standing outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue when a person approached him and demanded his money, Chicago police said.

The man refused and reached for the armed suspect’s handgun, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman fired a shot and struck the man in the knee before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.