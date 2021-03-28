Man shot in Roseland attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery early Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
He was standing outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue when a person approached him and demanded his money, Chicago police said.
The man refused and reached for the armed suspect’s handgun, according to police.
The gunman fired a shot and struck the man in the knee before fleeing the scene, police said.
The man self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.