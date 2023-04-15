Man killed another injured in South Deering shootings: police

A 25-year-old man was shot outside a home in South Deering Friday night.

Police say the victim was in the 10200 block of South Van Vlissingen Road around 9:50 p.m. when someone opened fire in his direction.

The victim was shot four times in the left arm, leg, abdomen and torso.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Another 25-year-old man was killed in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when someone opened fire on him around 4:15 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.