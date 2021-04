A man sitting in a parked car was shot on the Far South Side on Saturday.

He was on the 13000 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Altgeld Gardens around 4:30 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his arm and brought to Roseland Hospital where he was stabilized.

No one is in custody.

