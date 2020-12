A 32-year-old man was shot Sunday in Fifth City on the West Side.

He was in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street about noon, when two people walked up to him from behind and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the foot and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

