Man shot in the chest in West Woodlawn

A man was found shot in the chest in West Woodlawn Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the South Cottage Grove Avenue and 62nd Street at about 7:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot one time in the right side of the chest. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The victim refused to answer any questions about the incident. Police say he was very uncooperative.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.