Man shot in the face in East Garfield Park: police

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face during a fight in East Garfield Park Friday morning.

Police say the victim was outside in the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. when he got into a verbal fight with a known offender.

The victim was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was listed in good condition.

The suspect got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.