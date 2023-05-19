Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the face in East Garfield Park: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was shot in the face during a fight in East Garfield Park Friday morning. 

Police say the victim was outside in the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. when he got into a verbal fight with a known offender. 

The victim was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. He was listed in good condition. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspect got away. Area Four detectives are investigating. 