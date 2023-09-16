Man shot in the head on Chicago's NW Side

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Cragin early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, 34, was standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of La Crosse Avenue around 12:42 a.m. when he was shot.

An unknown offender fired at the victim from a white SUV.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no one in custody as Area five detectives continue to investigate.