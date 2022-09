A man was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

At about 3:28 p.m., a 40-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when he was shot by someone in another vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot in the head, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.