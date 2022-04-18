Man shot in the neck during fight in Hyde Park

A man was shot during a fight Monday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 28-year-old got into a fight just after midnight in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue with another person who grabbed a rifle from a white Mercedes and started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The gunman fled in the Mercedes in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.