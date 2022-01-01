Man shot in waist in Washington Park

A 27-year-old man was shot while standing outside in Washington Park early Saturday, according to police.

Police said is happened in the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2 a.m.

An unidentified offender fired the bullet, and fled the scene. The man was shot once in the waist, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.