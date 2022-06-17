Man shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue around 7:46 a.m. when someone started shooting, police said.

He was taken toe Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting.

Police said they believe the shooting was domestic-related, Area Four detectives investigate,