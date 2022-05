A man was shot in an alley Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was standing in an alley around 11:29 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was struck in the side by gunfire, police said.

He was dropped off at Saint Bernard Hospital and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.