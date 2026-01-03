Man shot inside Ashburn home after gunfire comes through window: police

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot while sitting inside his home in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood around 4:59 p.m. Saturday. The gunfire came from outside the residence and struck the victim through a window, causing a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.



A 46-year-old man was injured by gunfire while he was sitting inside his home in the Ashburn neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

A 46-year-old man was sitting inside his home in the 7700 block of S. Homan Avenue when he was struck by gunfire around 4:59 p.m.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Christ Hospital. He was initially listed in good condition.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the gunfire came from outside his residence and hit the victim after coming through the window.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.