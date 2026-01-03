Man shot inside Ashburn home after gunfire comes through window: police
CHICAGO - A 46-year-old man was injured by gunfire while he was sitting inside his home in the Ashburn neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
A 46-year-old man was sitting inside his home in the 7700 block of S. Homan Avenue when he was struck by gunfire around 4:59 p.m.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Christ Hospital. He was initially listed in good condition.
Upon investigation, police discovered that the gunfire came from outside his residence and hit the victim after coming through the window.
No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.