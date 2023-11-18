Man shot inside parked car during attempted robbery in Gage Park

Chicago police are investigating an attempted robbery turned shooting that happened in Gage Park overnight.

A 39-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 2500 block of West 56th Street at 12:31 a.m. Saturday when an armed offender approached him.

The unidentified male offender got out of a silver sedan and demanded the victim's phone at gunpoint.

There was a physical struggle and the offender fired shots before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers found the victim inside his car with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.