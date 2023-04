A man was found shot inside a vehicle early Monday in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was struck in the abdomen by gunfire around 2:32 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Eggleston Avenue,

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.