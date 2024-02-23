Shooting in Family Dollar store: Security guard killed, suspect on the run

A security guard is dead after being gunned down inside a Family Dollar store in the Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of W. Chicago Avenue.

Chicago police say a suspect approached the guard, a 43-year-old man, inside the store and fired shots toward him.

The guard was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police say.

A friend of the security guard, Jessie Brown, said he heard the shots next door and went to see what happened.

"I was at work and I heard gunshots next door. So I went next door to go see what happened and then I found my friend," Brown said. "He's a good friend, cool. He loved doing security, I love doing security and it's just sad that this happened to him."

Brown said he's known the security guard for about 20 years and that he is a father of three chidlren. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.