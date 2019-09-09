Man shot, killed while driving in South Shore

article

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in South Shore.

Damon Chandler, 32, was driving about 3:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the head and crashed into a parked car.

Chandler, who lived in Chatham, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m., authorities said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.