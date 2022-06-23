Man shot, killed while sitting in parked vehicle in West Englewood: police

A 23-year-old man was shot dead Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:44 p.m., police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West 65th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.