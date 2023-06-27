Concealed carry holder wounded in shootout with armed robbers in Little Village

A concealed carry holder was wounded while exchanging gunfire in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 41-year-old man was outside around 6:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Avers Avenue when four people got out of a dark sedan and approached him, according to police.

After a brief conversation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man in the thigh. The victim, who has a valid firearm owner identification card and is a concealed carry holder, returned fire, sending the armed robbers fleeing the scene in the sedan without any of his belongings.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four Detectives investigate.