Man shot on Morgan Park sidewalk

A man was shot on the sidewalk Wednesday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk around 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the temple area, police said.

He was able to talk to paramedics on the scene and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim was uncooperative with police and refused to reveal any details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.