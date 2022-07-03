Man shot multiple times after confronting suspect who tried to break into his car in Roseland

A man was shot multiple times after confronting a suspect who was trying to break into his car.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of South Rhodes.

At about 5:32 a.m., a 38-year-old man confronted an unknown male offender who was attempting to break into the victim's vehicle.

At that point, the offender fired multiple shots at the victim, and then fled the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.