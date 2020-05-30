Man shot multiple times and killed in Chicago Lawn

A person was fatally shot Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:19 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. The male, whose age isn’t known, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.