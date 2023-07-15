Man shot multiple times during argument at Chicago apartment complex

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an argument at a South Side apartment complex early Saturday.

At about 12:09 a.m., police responded to the 7800 block of South Champlain for a report of a person shot inside a residential apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old man, who was shot multiple times inside an apartment.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was also at the scene, and police say he shot the victim during an argument.

The offender was placed in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police believe this was a domestic-related incident.