Man shot multiple times in South Loop parking lot

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing in a South Loop parking lot Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Michigan.

According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot around 12:45 a.m. when an unknown male offender shot him several times in the body.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victim was transported to the hospital and listed in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.