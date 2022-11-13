Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries

A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday.

Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.

The offender continued to shoot as officers got to the scene then they fled in a gray sedan.

The victim was shot 2-3 times on the left side of his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

No one is in custody, Area three detectives are investigating.