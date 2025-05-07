Man shot by off-duty Chicago police officer charged with domestic battery

The Brief A man was shot and critically wounded by an off-duty Chicago police officer during a domestic disturbance early Sunday in Fernwood. The suspect, Martese Hudson, was later arrested and charged with felony gun possession, assault, and domestic battery. Authorities said Hudson assaulted a woman and threatened two others before being shot; investigations by CPD and COPA are ongoing.



A man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago cop after allegedly beating a woman in Fernwood has been charged, police announced Wednesday.

Martese Hudson, 42, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Off-duty police shooting

The backstory:

Police responded around 3:06 a.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 10600 block of South La Salle Street. According to authorities, an off-duty officer, alerted to a disturbance upstairs, encountered Hudson after coming up from the basement. During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon, striking Hudson in the body.

Hudson, who lived in the same block where the shoot took place, was arrested roughly three hours later at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said he had physically assaulted a 41-year-old woman and threatened two other individuals at gunpoint before the shooting occurred.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are both reviewing the incident. The involved officer has been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, in line with department policy.

Hudson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.