Man armed with knife fatally shot by police on Chicago's South Side

A man was fatally shot by police early Monday morning after allegedly threatening residents with a knife inside a South Side apartment building.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to a report of a man armed with a knife inside a multi-unit building in the 1400 block of E. 75th Street. When police attempted to speak with the man inside his apartment, he confronted them while still armed. Officers deployed Tasers, which failed to subdue him, police said. As the man continued to advance, officers opened fire, striking and killing him at the scene.

A knife was recovered, and no officers were reported injured. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is handling the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

Roughly an hour later, an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting in the 10600 block of South LaSalle Street in Fernwood.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.