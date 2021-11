A man was shot on the sidewalk Friday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was walking around 4:30 p.m. in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue when he was shot several times in the legs, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

